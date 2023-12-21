Mona Singh Recalls Meeting Aamir Khan After Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Failure: 'We All Have To Move On'

Image was shared by X. (courtesy: filmy_farhan)

2023 was Mona Singh's year and there is absolutely no doubt about it. After witnessing the box office failure of her 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress bounced back and how. From Bulbul Jauhari in Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven 2 to Dr Soudamini Singh in Kaala Paani, the actress played her part to perfection. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mona Singh talked about the emotional aftermath of the box office setback faced by Laal Singh Chaddha and also recalled meeting her co-star Aamir Khan after the box office debacle.

Mona Singh shared her encounter with Aamir Khan post the film's commercial setback, stating, “I met Aamir sir at a party; I asked him how he is doing. He said, ‘Mona, it's okay. We all have to move on.' I told him how Laal has changed my life. This year, I've shot for 5 series and for a film, and it's all because of Laal.” For the unversed, Mona Singh played the role of Aamir Khan's mother in Laal Singh Chaddha.

In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, Mona Singh opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. The actress revealed, “Our family gynaecologist came over for dinner with his wife and told my parents and me that you should think of freezing your eggs. Because yes, the clock is ticking, and even if you don't want to get married in the next five years, at least you have this. You have frozen your eggs and whenever you want to have a baby, you can always rely on that. So, I was like okay! This kind of makes sense.”

Mona Singh also mentioned that freezing eggs was expensive at the time she got it done, but now it is not. The actress shared that after completing the process, she felt as if she had won a “marathon.” The actress believes that “women should consider (freezing eggs), who are not planning to get married soon.”

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the industry. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar,Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang.