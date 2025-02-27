Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Shows Off Baby Bump In Latest Photo Dump

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her second child with husband Michael Dolan. Now, the actress has debuted with her baby bump in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Ileana shared a photo carousel from her Goa trip last month. She shared a bunch of pictures and described each of them in the caption. The collection also featured her husband Michael, son Koa, director Karishma Kohli, sister Samira D'Cruz, and actress Anya Singh.

In the last picture, Ileana was seen posing with her friends. All of them carried their children in their arms. Ileana's cute baby bump was also visible.

Sharing the album, she wrote, "What a crazy trip back to the Bay and Goa. Snippets from the last month."

Earlier this month, Ileana D'Cruz confirmed her second pregnancy. The actress posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her midnight snack alongside an antacid.

The caption, however, stole the spotlight. She wrote, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," confirming that she is expecting her second child.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The actress shocked everyone when she announced her first pregnancy in April 2023, sharing a photo of a onesie on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling."

In August, she joyfully revealed the birth of her son, writing, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full."

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu romance—Devadasu (2006). Since then, she has been part of films like Pokiri (2006), Kedi (2010), Khatarnak (2006), Barfi (2012), Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013), Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016) and more.

Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), a romantic comedy directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles.