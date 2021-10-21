Mira Rajput Is A True Blue Water Baby. See Her New Maldives Post

Mira Rajput in Maldives. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights "Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea," wrote Mira Rajput

"Take the plunge with me," she added

Mira is holidaying in Maldives with family

Mira Rajput is a social media darling and there is no denying this. When she is not giving us tips on how to win at life, one day at a time, she is presenting us with travel goals from the Maldives. Along with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor and kids, Mira Rajput has been creating memories in the island country for the past few days. She has also been keeping her fans in the loop by sharing videos and photos from the holiday. Now, the self-confessed water baby has uploaded a video of herself enjoying a dip in the blue sea. Asking her fans to join her, (virtually, of course), Mira Rajput wrote, “Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea. Take the plunge with me.”

Smiling for the camera as she took the plunge, Mira Rajput looks at ease in the front of the lens even underwater. Fans of the diva could not stop talking about how stunning she looked in her red swimsuit.

See the video here:

Previously too, Mira Rajput has shared posts on how much she loves the sea. Take a look at this frame in which she confessed to being a “beach bum”.

Along with some self-love, Mira Rajput's holiday with Shahid Kapoor has no shortage of romantic moments. Earlier in the day, she also had the Internet going “aww” when she dropped a clip about how Shahid chooses to wake her up in the Maldives. On Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput shared that her husband opened the sky roof of their room to let the sunlight in and wake her up. As for the caption, she said, with a tinge of humour, “I want to sleep. This is how Shahid Kapoor wakes me up. I guess this is the island equivalent of turning off the AC.”

Mira Rajput, recently, also shared a snapshot from her dinner with Shahid Kapoor. “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the lover who counts the stars -- Rumi. Full moon with the love of my life,” her note read.

We think that by the end of this trip, fans and followers of the happy couple will miss being part of their vacation as much as Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor will miss the Maldives themselves.