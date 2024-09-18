<i>Mickey 17</i> Trailer: In Which Robert Pattinson Dies (Multiple Times) For A Living

The trailer for Mickey 17 is out. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, the film is based on the 2022 novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The storyline revolves around Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson, who decides to leave Earth and becomes an "expendable," travelling to another planet. Whenever one of his bodies dies, a new one is created to continue working on mission after mission. Throughout the trailer, we see him dying multiple times. At one point, someone even asks him, “What's it feel like to die?” An unhappy Mickey remarks, “Even on my 17th go-around, I hate dying.”

But then, things take a shocking turn when Mickey discovers his clone. It seems two versions of him were created by mistake—quite an “oops” moment. We then hear someone announce that all the multiples will be wiped out, raising the question: which one of the two Mickeys will survive? One of them even suggests a game of rock, paper, scissors, with the loser getting shot. Toward the end, the Mickeys get into a fight, and one of them says, “I'm going to kill you.” What happens next? Well, to find out, we will have to watch the movie in theatres in January next year.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the text, “What's it feel like to die? From director Bong Joon Ho, comes Mickey 17.”

Check it out below:

In addition to Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Holliday Grainger, Anamaria Vartolomei, Thomas Turgoose, Angus Imrie, Patsy Ferran, Daniel Henshall and Steve Park will also be seen in Mickey 17.

Releasing on January 31, 2025, the movie has been jointly produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Bong Joon-ho and Dooho Choi under their banners Offscreen, Plan B Entertainment and Kate Street Picture Company. The executive producers for the project are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.