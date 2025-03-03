OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Mar 3 - Mar 9): <i>With Love, Meghan</i>, <i>Nadaaniyan</i>, And More

A brand new week and your screens are about to be blessed with a buffet of fresh entertainment.

Whether you're a fan of edge-of-your-seat thrillers, nostalgic K-dramas, or rom-coms, there's something for everyone.

From the heartwarming complexity of dramas to nail-biting thrillers, this week's theatrical and OTT lineup has a little bit of everything.

March 3-9 promises to keep you entertained and intrigued.

Have a look here:

Mickey 17 (March 7) - Theatres

Based on the 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 revolves around a disposable employee who is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. The film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and features Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

The Monkey (March 7) - Theatres

The film is about twin brothers who find a mysterious monkey toy in their attic that causes deaths around them. The brothers throw the toy away and grow apart, but the monkey starts killing again 25 years later. The brothers are forced to confront the cursed toy.

Vidaamuyarchi (March 3) - Netflix

Set in Azerbaijan, the story follows a man on a mission to rescue his wife after she is captured by a mysterious group. The film features Ajith in the lead role.

With Love, Meghan (March 5) - Netflix

The reality show is hosted by Meghan Markle. She invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips.

Daredevil: Born Again (March 6) - JioHotstar

Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, finds himself on a collision course with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk when their past identities begin to emerge.

Picture This (March 6) - Netflix

Starring Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the rom-com revolves around a struggling photographer named Pia. She is told she'll find true love and career success within the next five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding and her family playing matchmaker, her ex reappears, throwing her life into chaos.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (March 7) - Netflix

The slice of life K-drama features IU and Park Bo-gum in lead roles. The show is set in the coastal town of Jeju and narrates the love story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy.

Dupahiya (March 7) - Prime Video

Set in Dhadakpur, it is a village on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime free. When a wedding gift gets stolen a few days before the ceremony, a frantic search to recover it ensues.

Nadaaniyan (March 7) - Prime Video

When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia (Khushi Kapoor) hires Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend. The film marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim and director Shauna Gautam.

The Art of Negotiation (March 8) - JTBC

The story follows an M&A expert who is known as a legendary negotiator and his team, including Lawyer O Sun Yeong and Choi Jin Sun.