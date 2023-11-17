Mick Jagger Checks Out Of India With A Thank You Note In Hindi And A Song

Mick Jagger shared this image. (Courtesy: MickJagger)

Rock legend Mick Jagger has shared a "thank you, India" note on X (formerly Twitter). The Rolling Stones founder, who is a sports enthusiast, arrived in Kolkata for the ongoing ICC World Cup. Mick Jagger, reportedly a guest of the England cricket team, attended the England vs Pakistan match at Eden Gardens last week. Now, ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday, Mick Jagger dropped a video featuring himself. The 80-year-old, dressed in his casual best, is sitting under a tree with his guitar. Much to everyone's delight, he is singing the superhit track Dreamy Skies from The Rolling Stones' recently released studio album Hackney Diamonds. Sharing the clip, Mick Jagger wrote, “Thanks India. Got away from it all here!” He added in Hindi, “Dhanyavaad aur Namaste Bharat. Roz ke kaamon se dur, idhar akar mujhe badi khushi hui. Aap sabko bahut pyar. Mick Jagger [Thank you and Namaste India. I am very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick Jagger.]”

Thanks India

Got away from it all here!



धन्यवाद और नमस्ते भारत। रोज़ के कामों से दूर; इधर आकर मुझे बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई। । आप सबको बहुत प्यार के साथ, मिक। pic.twitter.com/GckJky0RFL — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 17, 2023

Mick Jagger is one of the most celebrated names in the world of rock music. A day after attending the England vs Pakistan match at Eden Gardens, he wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Pujo. Sharing a series of pictures and a video on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Shubh Deepavali aur Jai Kali Ma [Happy Diwali and Jai Maa Kali].”

Recently, Mick Jagger spoke about the connection between The Rolling Stones logo and India. Speaking to The Times Of India, the legend revealed that the logo was inspired by an “image of a disembodied tongue of Kali.” He said, “My brother was an early traveller to India. He would give me some books to read. In 1969, I was looking for an image that would be an eye-grabbing thing, and I saw this image of a disembodied tongue of Kali. I thought it would be an inspiration. Then, designer John Pasche created this modernistic version of the tongue logo.”

Before this, Mick Jagger participated in a four-hour online concert in 2020 to raise funds for COVID-19 in India. It was organised by Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

Mick Jagger is known for his iconic hits such as You Can't Always Get What You Want, Sympathy for the Devil, and Gimme Shelter, among others. He was honoured with a knighthood for services to popular music in 2002.