<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Anurag Basu's ensemble drama Metro In Dino saw slight growth in its earnings on Tuesday after Monday's slump. The film raked in Rs 2.9 crore in all languages on Day 5, reported Sacnilk. The total earnings of the romance drama at the domestic box office stand at Rs 22.15 crore, the report added.

Metro In Dino had an overall 29.24% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday (July 8). Breaking it down, the night shows had the highest attendance at 46.15 percent, followed by the evening screenings at 31.68 percent. Meanwhile, the afternoon shows recorded 27.09 percent occupancy and the morning slots stood at 12.05 percent.

Metro In Dino features an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee. The story revolves around modern-day relationships set against the backdrop of metro cities: Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

The film marks Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with director Anurag Basu after the 2020 OTT release, Ludo.

Sharing his experience of working with the filmmaker, Aditya said, "With Dada, everything and every day is a discovery, every day is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable, you don't know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that's the most fun part of the process."

He added, "I think with this project there is a musical element to it, one is trying to blend in music into the scene, in and out of the scene. So I think this was a new thing to try and figure out how to go from talking into singing and then back to talking. And how to kind of navigate that was challenging but also rewarding and that was a new thing for me."

Metro In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is a spiritual successor to Anurag's 2007 release Life in a… Metro.