Kiara Advani's Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Internet Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes: "<i>Bas</i> 19/20 Ka <i>Fark Hai</i>"

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a stunning red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2025. The event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Staying true to the theme, the actress served Black dandyism in a Gaurav Gupta couture, flaunting her baby bump with grace.

Kiara Advani's OOTD bore a striking similarity to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's avatar at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Both the stars made heads turn in spectacular black and gold gowns, featuring a dramatic white cape.

The Gaurav Gupta number was an ode to Kiara Advani's motherhood journey. A heart-shaped gold breastplate around the strapless neckline was connected to another gold-plated mini heart on the waist with a chain representing the umbilical cord.

The form-fitting silhouette, titled Bravehearts, featured a floor-length white cape, adorned with black borders. Kiara Advani completed her look with gold jewellery and flawless makeup.

Soon after her debut runaway moment, fans were reminded of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sartorial statement at Cannes. The actress played muse to Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

The custom black-gold gown had dramatic puff sleeves, coupled with golden motifs that danced across the fabric. The show-stealer, however, was the floor-sweeping cape trailing behind. 3D floral embellishments added to the alluring factor.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes pic.twitter.com/W65RykW8LK — Aishwarya Rai 4Ever (@4everAishwarya) May 16, 2024

Both Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan embraced the black-gold colour palette, serving glam but with different executions.

Kiara Advani's look prompted reactions from the Internet.

One social media user commented, "Is it just me or does Kiara's MET Gala look feel like a spiritual successor to Aishwarya's Cannes gown?" while another wrote, "Bas 19/20 ka farak hai."

"Zero efforts by the designer," read another comment. Another fan asked, "Why Indian designers always play SAFE! None of them have it. Sabyasachi always disappoints on international level."

"Both are fails," read a fan's verdict.

Speaking about her Met Gala 2025 look, Kiara Advani said, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created ‘Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code, ‘Tailored for You.' Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation,” as reported by The Indian Express.

Kiara Advani, who is married to Sidharth Malhotra, announced her pregnancy in February.