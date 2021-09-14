Met Gala 2021: Don't You Know His Dad, Asks Twitter After Host's Brooklyn Beckham Oopsie

Brooklyn Beckham with fiancee Nicola Peltz (courtesy AFP)

So this happened. Actress Keke Palmer, who co-hosted the Met Gala this year, appeared to be unaware of Brooklyn Beckham's identity - he is the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and designer Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn Beckham checked into the Met Gala with his fiancee Nicola Peltz. As he walked up the Met steps, the couple were met by Keke Palmer, who asked them how they relate to this year's theme - American Independence. "Well, I'm trying to make him an American right now. I don't want him to go back," actress Nicola Peltz said in response. This prompted a query from Keke Palmer, addressed to Brooklyn Beckham: "Where are you from?"

"I'm from London," replied Brooklyn, adding that he lives in Los Angeles with his American fiancee.

Twitter was not ready for this and is still in disbelief that the Met Gala host didn't know who Brooklyn Beckham was. "Keke asking where Brooklyn Beckham is from - do you not know his dad ma'am?" read a tweet while another user added: "There is no way Keke Palmer just asked Brooklyn Beckham where he's from." Here's just a glimpse of how Twitter reacted to the awkward interview.

Meanwhile on the red carpet, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were busy being cute. In July last year, Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham spent his formative years in Madrid and Los Angeles, while David Beckham played for the clubs LA Galaxy and Real Madrid CF.Brooklyn Beckham began his career as a model in 2014 and has featured on the covers of T:The New York Times Style Magazine, Miss Vogue, Vogue China, , Interview and L'Uomo Vogue. In 2017, Brooklyn Beckham started training as a photographer.