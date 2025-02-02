<i>Medical Dreams</i> Trailer: A Deep Dive Into The Lives Of NEET Aspirants

The trailer of Medical Dreams, starring Sharman Joshi, is out. The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of three NEET aspirants - Shree, Dhwani, and Samarth - who come from vastly different backgrounds.

The story also highlights Subrat Sinha (Sharman), a Biology teacher known for his practical and motivational advice, who plays a pivotal role in their journey. The series captures the challenges, perseverance and personal growth of students preparing for the NEET exam, which serves as the gateway to medical colleges across India.

The trailer provides a sneak peek into the mental and emotional struggles of students aiming to secure a spot in India's top medical colleges.

As per the makers, Medical Dreams is a coming-of-age story set against one of India's most intense academic challenges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girliyapa (@girliyapa)

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Anant Singh Bhaatu, the series is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj and written by Swasti Jain, Abhishek Srivastava, Swarnadeep Biswas and Nikita Okhade.

The show also features an ensemble cast including Rrama Sharma, Aishwarya, Rishabh Joshi, Saloni Daini, Boloram Das, Garima Vikrant Singh and Jaya Ojha.

Medical Dreams will premiere on February 4 on TVF's Girliyapa channel.