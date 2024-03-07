Masaba Gupta's Birthday Wish For Father Viv Richards Is Everything

Masaba wrote, "Thanks for making me believe I am the man and the woman all day everyday"

Masaba Gupta's Birthday Wish For Father Viv Richards Is Everything

Masaba shared this image. (courtesy: MasabaGupta)

New Delhi:

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories to wish father Viv Richards on his 72nd birthday. The first image is a throwback one in which child Masaba can be seen looking at her father. The caption on the picture read, "Happy Birthday from your sonnnnn Drake. Seriously I could cut an album." The second picture is from Masaba and husband Satyadeep Mishra's reception. In the picture, Masaba and Viv Richards can be seen posing together. Masaba simply captioned it "Best."  The third click is from Masaba's wedding to Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba wrote one-word caption, "Guy." Masaba shared another throwback gem from his father's cricket days. In the picture, other teammates can be seen cheering for Viv Richards.  Masaba wrote, "Ever. I believe I'm the man." Thanks for making me believe I am the man and the woman all day everyday!"

Masaba dropped an image from her holiday bucket. In the click, she can be seen wearing a swimsuit. The caption read, "Your girl needs a holiday."

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Masaba addressed the speculation that her father "left her hundreds of crores." She said, "Everyone tells me till today that you have become what you've become because of your mum and your dad. Someone apparently told a friend once, they're like 'what's she got to do? Her dad's just left her like hundreds of crores.' I said, no, there's no hundreds of crores. They're being built, but I'm building that myself." For Masaba, the success of her parents - Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards - were a "great benchmark." She said, "I had two examples in my house of how great you can be."

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. She is the founder of the design label House Of Masaba. She made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba in 2020.

