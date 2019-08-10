Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Gets A Release Date. Details Here

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2.(Image courtesy yrf)

The makers of Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji, announced the film's release date on Saturday. After the announcement of the release date, Rani Mukerji occupied a top spot on the list of trends. Yash Raj Films, which is backing up the project, shared the news on their official Instagram profile. The film is slated to release on December 13 this year. "Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy releasing in theaters near you on December 13, 2019," read the caption on YRF's post.

Check out the post here:

Mardaani 2 went on floors earlier this year. The makers of the film shared a picture of Rani from the sets of the film. Mardaani 2 is the second part of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani. Unlike its first part, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the second installment of the series will be directed by Gopi Puthran. However, the second rendition will also be produced by Rani Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra. In Mardaani, Rani played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a righteous police officer who destroys a human trafficking racket in the search of a young girl. Meanwhile, take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Yash Raj announced Rani's association with the project by releasing a statement last year. In the statement, Rani described the crime-thriller's script as "extraordinary." An excerpt from her post read., "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart... Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon."

The 2017 film Hichki remains Rani Mukerji's last release. The film even premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in June, 2018.

