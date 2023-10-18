Manoj Bajpayee's Emotional Birthday Note For Om Puri: 'I Deeply Miss His Presence'

Image was shared by Manoj Bajpayee. (Courtesy: bajpayee.manoj )

The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee wrote a heartfelt note for veteran actor Om Puri on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. The actor, who has many hit films to his credit like Chup Chup Ke, Gadar, Aakrosh among others, died in 2017. On his birthday today, Manoj Bajpayee paid a tribute to his Ghaath co-star in the most special way. Sharing a throwback image of the veteran actor, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Remembering Om Puri Ji on his birthday. He has always been a profound source of inspiration to me, not just as an actor, but as a guiding light in dedication to the craft. Each time I watch his films, I find a new lesson, a fresh perspective. His approach to each role was pure magic, as he became the character he portrayed. I deeply miss his presence, and his demise has left a big void in the entire film fraternity." Reacting to the post, actress Huma Qureshi wrote, "Miss him."

Manoj Bajpayee has featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh among many others. The actor is the recipient of 3 National Film Awards for his performances in the 1999 film Satya (for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Award), a special jury National Award for Pinjar (2003) and much recently for his performance in Bhonsle.

Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released projects include the web-series The Family Man season 2, Ray, Dial 100 and Silence... Can You Hear It?. His 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and Cleveland International Film Festival, released on OTT platform last year. This year, he featured in Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, both opened to stellar reviews.