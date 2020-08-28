Manoj Bajpayee And Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha Collaborate After 26 Years

Anubhav Sinha shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anubhavsinhaa )

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha sent the Internet into meltdown after they announced that they have collaborated for a project after 26 years. For those who don't know, Anubhav Sinha directed Manoj Bajpayee in a TV series titled Shikast, which also starred Shammi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Kittu Gidwani, Milind Gunaji, Raj Zutshi and Manoj Pahwa. The show aired from 1993 to 1994. Announcing their next project together on social media, Manoj Bajpayee shared a picture of himself and the filmmaker standing near a train where he can be seen reading what appears to be a script of the project.

"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days, Anubhav Sinha. Bas thoda intezaar," Manoj Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

Anubhav Sinha also shared similar pictures of themselves and wrote: "Chhabis baras ho gail ikra ke sange kaam kaile (It's been 26 years since I worked with him).

Anubhav Sinha, in one of his previous posts, also hinted about his upcoming project. He shared a picture of himself from a similar location, wearing a similar outfit he can be seen sporting in the aforementioned photos and wrote: "Just the day before at a small shoot of some big shit. Watch out!"

The other details about Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha's project have not been revealed yet.

Anubhav Sinha is known for directing films that highlight social issues like Article 15, Mulk and Gulaab Gang.

Manoj Bajpayee has won National Film Awards two times. He has worked in several critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh.