Manisha Koirala On Why She And Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Work Together After <i>Dil Se</i>: "Heroes Decide Whom They..."

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's iconic film Dil Se is celebrating its 26th anniversary. On the film's special occasion, Manisha Koirala, who played the female lead, has finally revealed why she and Shah Rukh Khan never appeared together again after the 1998 hit. In a candid chat with Zoom, Manisha, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi, revealed that after Dil Se, they did work on a film called Guddu, but it's not very known. he said, "In this industry, the heroes decide whom they want to work with, not the heroines.”

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, recently opened up about an incident where she was asked to pose in a two-piece bikini by a renowned photographer. In an interview, she said, “Very early on in my career I was asked to go and take photographs, and there was this very famous photographer. I went with my mom, and initially, that photographer said things like, ‘You are the next superstar and this and that.' Cut to him bringing a two-piece bikini to me and asking me to wear it. I told him, ‘Sir, I wear this when I go to the beach or for a swim, but if this is the way I have to get into the movies, I don't want it, and I am not wearing that.'”

She added, “I told him either you shoot me fully clothed otherwise I am… ‘I remember he gave me a big dialogue. He said, ‘Jo mitti pighalne se sharmati ho uske murti kaise banaye (The clay that refuses to melt, how do I make a statue from it)'. I have not forgotten that.”

Recalling her experiences in the 90s, the actress continued, "At the time of Saudagar, there was a coke mixed with vodka, and I was told by people around me not not tell people that I am drinking vodka because actresses are not meant to be drinking alcohol. I was told to say that I'm drinking coke. I learnt that new thing. I told my mom, ‘I am drinking coke', and she knew I put vodka in it and she said, ‘Listen, if you are drinking vodka, say you are drinking vodka, don't say you are drinking coke, don't lie for such small little things'. If I was dating somebody, I am dating somebody. You want to judge me? Go ahead and judge me but that's me, this is me and I lead my life on my own terms.”