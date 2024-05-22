Manisha Koirala Meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak In London. See Pics

Manisha shared this image. (courtesy: ManishaKoirala)

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala recently met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at an event in London, celebrating the strong ties between the United Kingdom and Nepal. The event marked 100 years of their friendship treaty, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two nations, Manisha Koirala said in her post. She also expressed her honour at being invited to 10 Downing Street for the celebration. During the event, the star also took the opportunity to invite the Prime Minister and his family to trek to Everest Base Camp. She wrote: “It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal????????. I took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp.” For context, Manisha Koirala is the granddaughter of Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, former Prime Minister of Nepal and belongs to the politically prominent Koirala family of Nepal.

Additionally, Manisha Koirala was delighted to discover that many attendees were fans of her Netflix series Heeramandi. She added in the caption: “Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen#Heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled!”

For the event, Manisha Koirala chose a lovely black and silver floral saree.

Recently, Manisha Koirala, who is basking in all the love coming her way for Heeramandi opened up about how the series was a "milestone" for her professionally and personally. She shared that she never thought life would give her a second opportunity after her battle with cancer and turning 50. Sharing glimpses from the show, she wrote, "I could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, my life would flower into this other phase. Two reasons: 1. Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I'm not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era."

She continued: “2. Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can't help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewelry, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?"

Read the complete note here:

Heeramandi also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. It is available for streaming on Netflix.