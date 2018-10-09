MAMI Drops Rajat Kapoor's Kadakh And AIB Production From Film Fest Line-Up

Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual harassment

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image - the film body popularly known as MAMI - has dropped two films from the line-up of their upcoming film festival. One is Kadakh, which stars actor Rajat Kapoor, who recently apologised after sexual harassment allegations, and the other is comedy conglomerate AIB's first produced film Chintu Ka Birthday. AIB has been deeply implicated in #MeToo allegations with former member Utsav Chakraborty accused by multiple women of having sent them pictures of his genitalia; AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat, who has acknowledged he knew of Utsav's alleged misconduct and did nothing, 'stepped away' from the collective and his colleague Gursimran Khamba, also accused of harassment, was put on temporary leave. MAMI, in its statement, explains that the decision to drop the two films was to start a conversation on the pressing issue of workplace harassment in the industry.

"We as an Academy (MAMI) strongly support the #MeToo movement. In the light of recent developments, we have decided to drop the following films from out line up - AIB's Chintu Ka Birthday and Rajat Kapoor's Kadakh. We want to use this opportunity to open up the conversation, and find solutions to harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Starting with this edition of the festival, we would like to unite the community to find positive and constructive ways to deal with it," read the statement issued by MAMI on Twitter:

Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, who sent their accounts to journalist Sandhya Menon, who is one of those leading the #MeToo campaign on Twitter. Following this, Rajat Kapoor posted an apology saying: "All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology. I am sorry from the bottom of my heart - and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person. And now, I will try harder."

After the allegations involving Gursimran Khamba were made public, AIB released a statement announcing that the two co-founders would not be associated with the collective for now and that the remaining two co-founders, Ashish Shakya and Rohan Joshi, would deliberate on AIB's future.

Today, another film body - Cine And TV Artistes' Association or CINTAA - has promised to take legal action against Alok Nath after Vinta Nanda - writer of Nineties' popular show Tara - wrote a detailed account of being raped and violated many years ago that implicated Mr Nath as her alleged abuser. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl and singer Kailash Kher have also been named as alleged predators recently. Two weeks ago, Tanushree Dutta named Nana Patekar as her alleged harasser on a film set in 2008.

The Mumbai Film Festival, hosted by MAMI, is scheduled to be held between October 25 and November 1.