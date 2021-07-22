Malayalam Actor KTS Padannayil Dies At 88

A photo of KTS Padannayil shared by actor Prithviraj. (Image courtesy: therealprithvi )

Noted Malayalam film actor KTS Padannayil, known for his comedy roles, died due to age related ailments at a hospital in Kochi on Thursday morning, film industry sources said. He was 88. KTS Padannayil had been undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital in Kochi since July 19. Later, he was shifted to the Cardiac Care Unit where he breathed his last at 6.40 AM today, a hospital spokesman said. Beginning his acting career as a theatre artist decades ago, KTS Padannayil became active in Malayalam movies in the 1990s. Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, directed by Rajasenan, was his debut movie.

Padannayil became busy as a supporting actor in Malayalam movies following his performance in movies like Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam and Vrudhanmare Sookshikkuka. In his film career spanning nearly two decades, KTS Padannayil had acted in more than 60 films. Hailing from nearby Tripunithura, he had also acted in many television comedy serials.

He had run a small shop in Tripunithura for earning his livelihood.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Education Minister V Sivankutty condoled the demise of Padannayil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)