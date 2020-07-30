Malayalam Actor Anil Murali Dies At 56, Prithviraj Sukumaran Pays A Tribute

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealprithvi )

Malayalam actor Anil Murali, who is known for his performance in the 2014 film Avatharam, died on Thursday. He was 56. After his death, south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who worked with Anil Murali in several Malayalam films in the past such as Thanthonni, Hero, Double Barrel, Manikyakkallu, Classmates, Vargam and City Of God, shared a tribute to him on social media. Prithviraj shared a photograph of the Valkannadi actor and expressed his grief with these words: "Rest in peace, Anil etta." Anil Murali reportedly died due to liver ailment in Kochi. He was known for playing villainous roles in movies. He also acted in Telugu and Tamil films. Here's what Prithviraj Sukumaran shared for Anil Murali.

Anil Murali made his acting debut with the 1993 Malayalam movie Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha, which starred Vineeth and Suchithra in the lead roles. He went on to feature in other Malayalam films like Robinhood, Prajapathi, Kisan, Lion, Annan Thambi, Kayam, Karmayodha, Mullamottum Munthiricharum, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Kerala Cafe, Rock & Roll, City Of God, Bodyguard, Avatharam, Uyare, Chaverpada, Run Baby Run, Manthrikan, The Don, Joseph, Buddy and Brother's Day.

Some of his Tamil and Telugu films are Nimirndhu Nil, Thani Oruvan, Kanithan, Appa, Kodi, Enga Amma Rani, Jiivi, Naadodigal 2, Walter, Ragile Kasi and Janda Pai Kapiraju.

Anil Murali was last seen in the 2020 film Forensic, which starred Tovino Thomas in the main role. The film released in February. His upcoming film Professor Dinkan, directed by Ramachandra Babu, will mark his last project.