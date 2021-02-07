Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du Starring Himansh Kohli And Sneha Namanandi, Recreates The Magic Of Seventies

The poster of Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du.

Highlights The track has been sung by Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal

It has been composed by Rochak Kohli

The song has been written by Manoj Muntashir

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has always ensured the best production value for all his films and singles. With his next single starring Himansh Kohli and Sneha Namanandi,Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, the music label has recreated the timeless 70s era with their video. Sung by the versatile Tulsi Kumar and soulful Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Rochak Kohli, written by Manoj Muntashir, the video was shot in Punjab by director Navjot Buttar.

Shot in studios in Punjab, the team brought the 70s era to life and transformed the sets into old-world Bollywood.

From traditional theatres to vintage cars, the set of Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du was inspired by popular visuals of that era. If that wasn't all the lead cast of the video including Jubin Nautiyal, Himansh Kohli, Sneha Namanandi and Akansha Puri's retro looks were inspired by 70's fashion with each of their outfits customized especially for the song.

Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du will be out on February 10 on T-Series' YouTube channel.

