Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Promise To Bring Back Football's Golden Era

Ajay Devgn in the trailer. (courtesy: AjayDevgn)

Ajay Devgn's new sports drama Maidaan, which blends history and football seamlessly, is an addition to Bollywood's archive of sports dramas. The trailer of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's directorial is out today and it treads the path of India's glorious days in football. The path to victory is not a smooth one as one can expect. Based on legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Ajay Devgn is a man who breathes football. His wife (played by Priyamani) calls football his first love. Set in the timeline of 1950-60s, Syed Abdul Rahim dreams to form a world class football team which will put India on the world map. Based on their talents and without considering their socio-economic conditions, Syed Abdul Rahim chooses underdogs for the national team. When the government has no faith in the team, Syed Abdul Rahim trains the young men to achieve one dream - a gold medal in Asian Games. If he fails, he promises not to coach a team ever. Will Ajay Devgn AKA Syed Abdul Rahim fulfil his dream of achieving the glory?

FYI, Syed Abdul Rahim is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. During his tenure, India won gold medals in Asian Games of (1951-Delhi and 1962-Jakarta), played semi-finals of Summer Olympics (1956-Melbourne) making India the first ever Asian country to achieve this place.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football. And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all...Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life!" Take a look:

Sharing the teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Aajao Maidaan mein! We're ready to present the incredible true story of the golden era of Indian Football." Take a look:

Besides Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The film will clash at the with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is slated to release on Eid this year.