Mahie Gill Reveals She Has A Daughter, Says She'll Marry When She Wants To

Mahie Gill will be next seen in Family Of Thakurganj. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mahie Gill has a daughter named Veronica Mahie Gill never posted pictures of her daughter on social media Mahie Gill said that she doesn't want to get married for now

Actress Mahie Gill, best-known for her role in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series, found a spot on Wednesday's list of trends after she revealed in an interview that she has a daughter named Veronica, who will turn three in August this year. Several websites including Pinkvilla and India Today have attributed Mahie's interview to Navbharat Times, in which she also said that she's unmarried but she is in a relationship. Speaking about her daughter, Mahie said: "I am very proud that I am a mother of a daughter. Yes, I have not been married yet. When I want to marry, I will do it. In August this year, my child will be three-years-old."

Mahie Gill, who has starred in films such as Dev.D, the Dabangg series, Zanjeer and Paan Singh Tomar, also said that she never talked about her daughter earlier because she was never asked about her personal life. Over the years, Mahie Gill has managed to keep her daughter away from media scrutiny and the paparazzi. Mahie also kept her daughter away from her social media pages.

Meanwhile, when Mahie Gill was asked about her plans of getting married, the 43-year-old actress said: "What is the need for marriage? It all depends on the thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage. There should be no problem with having children without marriage. I do not think there is a problem... Marriage is a beautiful thing, but doing or not is a personal choice."

On the work front, Mahie Gill was last seen in ALTBalaji web-series Apharan - Sabka Katega while she recently trended after an attack on the sets of her work-in-progress show Fixer.

Mahie Gill's next film is Family Of Thakurganj, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Pandey and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

