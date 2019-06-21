Web Series Crew, Allegedly Attacked By Drunk Men, Meet Devendra Fadnavis

Mahie Gill, the film's crew met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

A group of drunk men allegedly attacked a crew shooting for a web series in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Actress Mahie Gill and the crew, who was shooting at the location, also alleged the police watched as the incident unfolded and demanded money from them to release their equipment later.

Mahie Gill, known for films like Dev D and Dabangg, took to social media to narrate the incident. Ms Gill's bodyguard, the director of the web series and the director of photography was assaulted. The crew was shooting for a web series "Fixerr" for noted producer Ekta Kapoor. While the shoot was in progress, four men allegedly attacked everyone with rods and sticks. The crew also alleged the police refused to step in when they asked them for help.

In a video on social media, Mahie Gill, director Soham Shah and producer Saket Sahani narrated the entire incident.

Following an outrage on social media, three of the four accused were arrested while one is still on the run.

Today, the crew met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

Mr Fadnavis has called for a detailed inquiry on the attack and he assured strict action will be taken if any police official is found responsible for a delay in investigation.

Police has denied the allegations leveled against them. Kishore Khairnar, the Senior Police Inspector of Kasarwadawali Police Station told NDTV, "We were not aware that a shoot was going on they had no permission to shoot there. The allegations that they have made about us is untrue and they should come and meet us first. "

Saket Sahani, the producer of the show contradicted the police.

"We had all the required permissions and we have shown it to the Chief Minister too. And even if we did not have permission is it proper for the police to watch when an attack takes place. And that is the reason that we put out the video and only after the video went viral, they released our equipment and arrested the accused," he told NDTV.

After the meeting with Mr Fadnavis, Mahie Gill told NDTV, "We met the Chief Minister and voiced our concerns and he has assured us of our safety. I couldn't believe it was for real when the attack took place. It looked almost as if it was a film. "

The team also uploaded pictures of the injuries they received during the alleged attack on social media.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees and other industry bodies have condemned the incident highlighting the lack of security in areas like Thane, Mira Road and Naigaon, where the shooting was taking place. They have asked the government to address the issue.