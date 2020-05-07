Madonna Claims She 'Has Had Coronavirus' But Is 'Not Currently Sick'

Madonna shared this image. (Image courtesy: madonna)

Pop star Madonna, who claimed earlier that she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, has written in a social media post that she "clearly" had the virus but is "not currently sick." The 61-year-old singer appears not to have actually tested positive for the virus itself; the presence of antibodies could indicate that she was exposed to the virus. Madonna, however, believes she did have the Coronavirus - she and some others in her team were ill at the end of her concerts in Paris some weeks ago; they thought then that it was the flu. Her Paris shows were the final ones in Madonna's Madame X tour, the rest of which was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Sharing an article on donating $1.1 million towards COVID-19 vaccine research, Madonna wrote in an Instagram entry: "I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting research to find the cure for COVID-19 and just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus - I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu."

Madonna signed off the post saying, "Thank God, we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers! Knowledge is power." Read her post here:

Concerns about Madonna's health grew after she attended a birthday party for celebrity photographer Steven Klein despite having already revealed she tested positive for antibodies. She was also strongly criticised for attending the party in-person - it may, in fact, have been held in her house - when most guests logged in via Zoom.

A few days ago, Madonna shared a video on social media, where she said, "Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies." She added, "I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

Madonna's statement about the coronavirus outbreak being an "equalizer" also received major flak. "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer," said the singer. Critics pointed out that isolating in a fully-staffed mansion could in no way be considered equal to the hardship and challenges faced by the less fortunate.

The novel Coronavirus originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and other celebrities including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for coronavirus.