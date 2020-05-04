Madonna Attends Party In Person After Claiming To Test Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

Madonna at Steven Klein's birthday party (courtesy stevenkleinstudio)

Pop icon Madonna has stoked controversy after attending celebrity photographer Steven Klein's birthday party days after claiming in a video that she had tested positive for coronavirus antiboides, which would indicate that she had been exposed to the virus. The 61-year-old singer was pictured ignoring social distancing rules at the party, hugging and standing very close to Mr Klein who is a longtime friend and neighbour. The party was held either at Madonna's or Mr Klein's home - both live in Bridgehampton, New York. Most guests at the party attended virtually via Zoom; Madonna was one of the handful of in-person attendees.

Madonna has been criticised for attending a social gathering, especially because her quarantine companions include her children, two of whom are very young. Comments on social media have also pointed out that none of the guests who attended in-person were wearing masks or social distancing. USA has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

Celebrity manager Michele L Ruiz, who works with Madonna, shared a video and wrote indignantly that "She was in her own home... There were about 5 people that came to her home (or Steven's?) to celebrate Steven's birthday, and all these people have been quarantined for over a month as well. Please stop the madness. She would never put herself or her children at risk."

Last week, Madonna claimed in a video, "Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies." She also said that she planned to "go for a long drive in the car... to breathe in the COVID-19 air" and added: "I have been in quarantine because I know the futility of it."

Earlier, Madonna was criticised for her controversial statements about the coronavirus outbreak. "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer," she had said in a quarantine video. People pointed out the irony of calling the virus an "equalizer" while self-isolating in a luxury mansion.

Last month, Madonna cancelled her then-ongoing Madame X tour over safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.