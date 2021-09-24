Madhuri Dixit's Million Dollar Smile Almost Eclipses The Backdrop In This Holiday Throwback

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is one of those actresses who have fans from every generation and there's no denying that. The actress has time and again impressed the audience with her outstanding performances. Her latest Instagram entry is a throwback picture from one of her vacations and it looks like she can never get bored of the beaches. In the picture, Madhuri can be seen wearing a life jacket, hat and shades. Along with the picture, Madhuri dropped a travel inspirational quote, "Go where you feel most alive #ThrowbackMemories."

A few days back, the superstar posted another throwback picture from a beach vacation. Madhuri can be seen standing on a serene beach as she smiled for the camera. The caption read, "Aloha, beaches." As soon as Madhuri posted the throwback memory, her fans filled the comment section and called her "the most beautiful".

Madhuri Dixit also loves to keep up with the trends. The actress recently took up the "model face" challenge. Madhuri said she did it "just for fun."

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit is currently judging the reality show Dance Deewane. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix Finding Anamika.