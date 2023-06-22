Just Madhuri Dixit And Husband Shriram Nene Taking Each Other Pic (And Being Adorable About It)

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene (Courtesy: Madhuri Dixit)

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are a match made in heaven and there is no denying this. The two often share images of each other on social media. Now, in an adorable new post, the husband and wife are seen turning photographers for each other. In the images shared, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene are seen on a yacht. While Madhuri Dixit looks lovely in a white ensemble, Dr Shriram Nene is dapper as always in a T-shirt and jeans. In the caption, the doting husband wrote, “Always loving each other's vibe,” with heart, wink and camera emojis.

A few weeks ago, fans got to see the entire Dixit-Nene family when Dr Shriram Nene shared an image on the occasion of the couple's younger son Ryan Nene's graduation from high school. In addition to pictures of Ryan in a graduation robe, the proud father also shared a video of the convocation ceremony in the carousel. In one of the images, Dr Nene and Ryan are also joined by Madhuri Dixit and the couple's elder son Arin Nene.

In the caption, he wrote, “Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights [heart emoji].”

Before that, on the occasion of Dr Shriram Nene's birthday, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all happiness, love. Here's to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings.”

The note was attached to a lovely montage video of the couple.

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Dr Shriram Nene since 1999. The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma in 2022. She is best known for her work in superhits such as Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, and Prem Granth, among many others.