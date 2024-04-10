Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 19: Kunal Kemmu's Film Has 'Exceeded All Expectations'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, is experiencing fluctuations at the box office. On day 19, the comedy-drama collected ₹68 lakh, as reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly known as Twitter). So far, the film has garnered a total of ₹25.15 crore. In his note, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#MadgaonExpress crosses ₹ 25 cr mark… A healthy number for a film that started slow, but gathered momentum over a period of time… Has exceeded all expectations as far as biz is concerned. [Week 3] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.28 cr, Sun 1.43 cr, Mon 62 lacs, Tue 78 lacs. Total: ₹ 25.15 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza also play significant roles in the film.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Nora Fatehi talked about how she was nervous to work with Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in Madgaon Express. She shared, "I was nervous to meet them because I had studied their work, manifested working with them and I wanted them to take me seriously and not think, ‘Oh she is here to just look good' or is some ‘eye candy' for the film. Sometimes actors don't take people like me seriously when you meet them. I was nervous that what they would think about me. So, I wanted to ensure I do a good reading, my Hindi is ok because I wanted them to respect me."

In NDTV's review of Madgaon Express, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The film could well have been titled Madcap Express. Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, is a wild and wacky comedy of errors that rarely, if ever, pauses for a breather. The film is deliriously funny as it moves effortlessly and incessantly between slapstick and sparkling silver-tongued wit.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Emerging from a bloated movie industry that has all but forgotten the art of genuine humour, and coming in an era of overwhelming cynicism, the bro-mantic laugh riot written by the director himself, is a free-flowing blend of Go Goa Gone and Dil Chahta Hai while steadfastly being its own beast.”

Madgaon Express has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.