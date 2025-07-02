<i>Maalik</i> Trailer: Fans Are Ecstatic To See Rajkummar Rao In His Gangster Era And A Change In Genre

After playing a series of roles in small-town settings, Rajkummar Rao as an ambitious gangster in Maalik is refreshing for the audience. The trailer, which was unveiled yesterday, generated a lot of buzz. Fans were particularly excited to see Rajkummar Rao in a brand new avatar that's both gritty and intense.

What's Happening

Rajkummar Rao will be seen as a gangster in his upcoming actioner Maalik. He has a faceoff with Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and will be paired for the first time opposite Manushi Chhillar.

Rajkummar Rao, who has been doing a series of monotonous roles with Stree and Bhool Chuk Maaf for some time now, will be seen in a rugged character in Maalik.

The trailer lays the foundation of an edge-of-the-seat entertainer where Rajkummar Rao is seen firing away with confidence, a lot of action-packed shooting sequences to look forward to.

The trailer establishes the crux of the story, where Rajkummar Rao's character is seen rising to power. His dialogue, "Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya, bann toh sakte hain (What if I wasn't born a ruler, I could become one)", particularly stands out.

The violent battle then unfolds to see a massive showdown between Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rajkummar Rao's onscreen characters.

Fan Reactions

Fans hailed Rajkummar Rao's brand new onscreen personality and the diversity he brings with Maalik.

One internet user said, "Maalik trailer promises a well-made gangster drama, but the cut could've been better. The director of Bhakshak gives me a lot of hope. Also, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in a different avatar after a string of similar roles and by the looks of it, he means business here. Excited!!"

Someone else mentioned, "It is nice to see that Rajkummar came out of the middle-class idol guy image and is now experimenting with new types of characters. He is a versatile actor and will succeed where others failed. Best wishes to him."

Another fan added, "The #MaalikTrailer hints at a compelling gangster drama, though the edit leaves room for improvement. With the director of Bhakshak at the helm, expectations are high. Rajkummar Rao appears in a refreshing new avatar, breaking away from his recent streak of similar roles-and he looks all set to deliver. Excited for this one!"

About Maalik

Maalik, directed by Pulkit, is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. Initially set for a June 20 premiere, the film will now release on July 11, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik trailer has created quite the buzz. The internet is excited to see the actor bring something new to the big screen after playing a series of roles against the small-town backdrop.

