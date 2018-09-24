Loveyatri New Song Dholida: Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain Will Get You Grooving

ayush Sharma And Warina Hussain in a still from Dholida (YouTube)

The makers of Loveyatri released yet another song from the film - Dholida - which perfectly encapsulates the festive fervour. With the festive season around the corner, Dholida is sure to make it to the playlist of every garba party this year. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan, Palak Muchchal, Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan. Credit for the lyrics of the track goes to Shabbir Ahmed and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are definitely the main highlight of the song, who can be seen grooving effortlessly to the tunes of Dholida. The song captures the essence of Navratri beautifully. Dholida also offers a glimpse of Aayush and Warina's budding love story. Not to miss is Ram Kapoor's blink and miss appearance in the video.

Watch the new song Dholida here.

Dholida has already garnered over three lakh likes within few hours. Loveyatri producer Salman Khan shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "SuniyenLoveyatrika naya gaana Dholida!

Previously, makers of Loveyatri had released four songs from the film - Rangtaari, Tera Hua, Chogada and Akh Lad Jave. Chogada currently has over 58 million views.

Both Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are making their Bollywood debuts with Loveyatri. Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said: "I just feel very lucky to be part of Loveyatri and showcase my talent to the audience. I never thought I could become an actor because it is very difficult to get a platform like Lopveyatri, and I didn't plan to become an actor. I never had any film contacts and I didn't even knew what is the right path to get into films."

Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy also play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is scheduled to release on October 5.