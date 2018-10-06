LoveYatri Actor Aayush Sharma's Twitter Account Hacked, Informs Wife Arpita Khan Sharma

Aayush Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: aaysharma )

Highlights "Our teams are getting to the bottom of this," wrote Arpita "This is totally uncalled for," she added Last month, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Twitter accounts were hacked

LoveYatri actor Aayush Sharma's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday afternoon and it appears to have been restored now. Aayush's wife Arpita Khan Sharma informed the actor's fans by sharing a post on social media. However, it seemed like the posts shared by the hackers were immediately removed from Aayush's restored Twitter profile. Arpita shared a post on Instagram as well as Twitter account, which read: "Someone has hacked into Aayush's Twitter account and is posting extremely fabricated and malicious tweets. Our teams are getting to the bottom of this ASAP and strong action will be taken against the miscreants. This is totally uncalled for not something Aayush would do."

Take a look at Arpita Khan Sharma's post here:

This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity's Twitter account has been hacked. Last month, Shahid Kapoor's Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked, where the hackers shared tweets related to his film "Padmaavat," criticising the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. However, his profile was restored within an hour. Shahid thanked his fans and his team on his Instagram story.

Here's a screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story:

A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story

Other than that, actress Kriti Sanon's Twitter account was also hacked and the hackers shared tweets where they asked fans to follow a "reserve account." In February, Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher's Twitter accounts were hacked. Their accounts were allegedly targeted by a pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with LoveYatri, which opened in theaters on Friday. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Warina Hussain. LoveYatri has been directed by Anhiraj Minawala and it has been produced by Aayush's brother-in-law Salman Khan.