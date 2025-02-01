<i>Little House on the Prairie</i> Reboot Has Been Green Lit By Netflix

Little House on the Prairie, has been adapted from the book series written by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

The story which is laced with themes of hope and optimism has had a widespread effect on the audience. The showrunners are now excited to bring this tale back, with a fresh take on it.

Little House on the Prairie, a reimagining of the Laura Ingalls Wilder book series, is coming to Netflix!



Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West. pic.twitter.com/FRDG7XMPi4 — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2025

Jinny Howe, Vice President of drama series for Netflix said, "Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world. Rebecca's vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic."

To those unaware, Little House on the Prairie is a popular historical fiction novel by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

The story takes us back to the 1800s and introduces us to the adventures of the Ingalls family, in the American Midwest. The plot then revolves around the family's life on the prairie, including their travels, their neighbours, and the many challenges that they face.

Back in the 1930s and '40s, Ingalls Wilder released 8 Little House books, and the ninth one was published posthumously in 1971. The books were inspired by the author's childhood in the American Midwest in the late 1800s.

NBC then picked up the adaptation for the series Little House on the Prairie, which aired for nine seasons and over 200 episodes between 1974 and 1983.

Three Little House TV movie were released after the series concluded.

The original series featured Michael Landon (who was also an executive producer and directed more than 80 episodes), Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, Sidney and Rachel Greenbush, as the Ingalls family.

Katherine MacGregor, Jonathan Gilbert, Richard Bull, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, and Dean Bell also had regular or recurring roles.