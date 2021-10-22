Lisa Ray's 'Morning Shenanigans In Mumbai' With Daughters Sufi And Soleil

Lisa Ray with daughters. (courtesy: lisaniray)

Lisa Ray blessed our Instagram feeds with lots of cuteness. The actress posted a few happy pictures of her daughters Sufi and Soleil. In the pictures, the trio can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Lisa Ray captioned the post: "Morning shenanigans in Mumbai." She also shared the details of the outfits that she and her daughters wore. "Sufi wearing Elf In House in 100 % organic crepe cotton. Soleil wearing Love The World Today. In mindful, festive bandhini and mama in Ritu Kumar. The pictures got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. A comments read: "Awww... This is too cute." "How adorable," read another remark.

The picture are just too cute. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Dussehra, Lis shared a perfect post, featuring her daughters and she wrote: "Happy Dussehra! From my little Devis to your family." This is the post we are talking about:

Lisa Ray married Jason Dehni in 2012. In September 2018, the couple welcomed their twin daughters Sufi and Soleil. On her anniversary a few days ago, Lisa shared throwback pictures from wedding album. She captioned the post: "My everything. Happy Anniversary."

Lisa Ray, a cancer survivor, is best-known for her role in Deepa Mehta's Water. She has also starred in Kasoor, Veerappan and Dobaara. Lisa Ray has starred in TV shows like Endgame, Top Chef Canada, Murdoch Mysteries, Blood Ties and Four More Shots Please! She was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!, co-starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar.