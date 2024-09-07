All You Need To Know About Linkin Park's Comeback And Lead Singer Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park is back. The iconic rock band of the 90s announced their comeback on Thursday during a live-stream event. The group revealed plans for a world tour and a studio album this autumn. The reunion came seven years after frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017 and the band hit a pause. Emily Armstrong, previously a member of the rock band Dead Sara, will be joining as a co-lead vocalist with Mike Shinoda. Guitarist Brad Delson, DJ Joe Hahn and bassist Phoenix, who have been part of Linkin Park since 1996, will return. They have also added songwriter and producer Colin Brittain as their new drummer, who will be replacing Rob Bourdon.

Linkin Park will mark their comeback with the release of their upcoming eighth studio album From Zero on November 15. The lead single, The Emptiness Machine, released on Thursday.

In a long post shared on Instagram, the band shared their expectations for the upcoming tour. An excerpt from the note read, "Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn't do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you."

Linkin Park is one of the best-selling bands of the 21st century with more than 100 million records sold worldwide. After more than 20 years in the global music scene, the band announced an indefinite hiatus in 2017 after the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. The remaining members had no intention of "trying to restart" the band, but they nevertheless found a "special kinship" with Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, a press release said.

Linkin Park will kickstart their music tour on September 11 at Inglewood's Kia Forum. The band will also be visiting New York, Hamburg, Germany, London, Seoul and Bogota on this tour.