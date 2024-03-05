Like Flowers In Sand Actress Kim Bo-ra, Director Jo Ba-reun Announce June Wedding

Kim Bo-ra and Jo Ba-reun met on the set of The Ghost Mansion. (courtesy: daheeverse)

Get ready to celebrate, K-drama enthusiasts. South Korean actress Kim Bo-ra and her longtime boyfriend, director Jo Ba-reun, are about to embark on their next adventure together. The couple is all set to get married in June this year. Kim Bo-ra and Jo Ba-reun , who first met on the set of the 2021 film The Ghost Mansion, have been in a relationship for over three years now. Kim Bo-ra's agency, Noon Company confirmed the news to Soompi on Tuesday and said, "We are sharing joyful news regarding noon company actress Kim Bo-ra. Actress Kim Bo-ra is getting married in June. Her fianceé Jo Ba-reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot.”

“The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo-ra who is at the starting line of a new journey, and please also show lots of interest and affection for actress Kim Bo-ra who will continue to greet you with great projects,” the statement concluded.

Born in 1995, Kim Bo-ra rose to fame with her role in the acclaimed drama SKY Castle in 2018 and will soon be seen in the upcoming web series Death to Snow White. Meanwhile, Jo Ba-reun, born in 1989 and an alumnus of the University of London, has made a name for himself as a talented film director, with notable works including Gang (2019) and Slate (2020), earning him recognition in the industry. Their love story began on the set of The Ghost Mansion, where Kim Bo-ra starred under Jo Ba-reun's direction.