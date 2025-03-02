Lights, Camera, Oscars: Everything You Didn't Know About The Academy Awards

As Hollywood prepares for the highly anticipated 97th Academy Awards on March 2 (March 3 IST), the excitement surrounding one of the most prestigious events in the film industry continues to grow.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, some lesser-known aspects of the Oscars reveal fascinating insights into the history, traditions and peculiarities of the event.

From the origins of the nickname "Oscar" to the quirky rules around acceptance speeches, here's everything you need to know about the Academy Awards.

The Birth Of The Nickname 'Oscar'

Officially known as the Academy Award of Merit, the golden trophy presented to winners has long been referred to by its affectionate nickname: "Oscar."

There are several intriguing theories surrounding the origin of this moniker. The most popular account traces it back to Margaret Herrick, a librarian at the Academy who worked there from 1936 to 1943.

Herrick is said to have remarked that the trophy resembled her Uncle Oscar when she first saw it on an executive's desk. A newspaper columnist who overheard her comment made it public, and the name stuck.

Alternatively, some claim the name was coined by Bette Davis, who, after winning the Best Actress award for Dangerous in 1936, noted that the Oscar statue's back reminded her of her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson.

Another theory attributes the term to Sidney Skolsky, a Hollywood columnist who used it in his column about Katharine Hepburn's win for Morning Glory in 1934. Regardless of which story is true, the term "Oscar" has since become a part of Hollywood folklore.

The Resale Value Of An Oscar Statuette

The iconic Oscar statuette stands 13 1/2 inches tall and weighs 8.5 pounds, with each one costing over $400 to produce. However, winners are prohibited from selling their statuettes.

The Academy's regulation states that if an Oscar is ever to be sold, it must first be offered to the Academy for a mere $1.00. This rule, introduced in 1951, ensures that these trophies remain in the hands of their rightful recipients.

In 2012, an exception was made when 15 Oscars awarded prior to 1951 were sold at an auction. The event raised more than $3 million, with the highlight being the sale of Herman Mankiewicz's Best Screenplay Oscar for Citizen Kane, which fetched $588,455.

Another famous transaction involved Michael Jackson, who reportedly purchased the Best Picture Oscar for Gone With the Wind in 1940 for $1.54 million at a 1999 Sotheby's auction.

Despite these rare instances, the Academy's regulation remains firmly in place, ensuring that the Oscar remains a symbol of achievement rather than a commodity.

The 45-Second Limit For Acceptance Speeches

Winning an Oscar is a career-defining moment, but winners are expected to keep their acceptance speeches brief. The Academy enforces a strict 45-second limit on speeches to maintain the flow of the ceremony and avoid dragging the show on too long.

In a recent dinner with Oscar nominees, Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, encouraged winners to keep their speeches "heartfelt, humorous if you'd like, poignant, inspirational, but brief."

The longest speech in Oscars history was delivered by Greer Garson, who won Best Actress for Mrs. Miniver in 1943. She spoke for over five minutes, touching on the subjective nature of awards ceremonies.

In stark contrast, Patty Duke delivered the shortest speech in 1963 when she won Best Supporting Actress for The Miracle Worker - a simple "Thank you" sufficed.

Other brief speeches include Alfred Hitchcock, who uttered just "Thank you, very much indeed" when accepting the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968.

Why Are The Names Of The Winners Sealed In Envelopes?

The tradition of sealing the names of Oscar winners in envelopes dates back to 1940, when The Los Angeles Times famously leaked the winners before the official announcement.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, the Academy adopted a new security measure: the winners' names are now kept sealed in envelopes until the moment they are revealed on stage.

The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is responsible for tabulating the ballots and handing the sealed envelopes to presenters.

To ensure the highest level of security, three envelopes are produced for each award category. These envelopes are designed by Los Angeles-based designer Marc Friedland, and they feature a distinctive Art Deco-inspired satin gold foil frame.

The inside of the envelope holds a heavyweight ecru card with gold foil accents and the famous phrase: "And the Oscar goes to..." The winner's name is printed in charcoal ink, ensuring that the moment of revelation remains an exciting and suspenseful part of the ceremony.

A Star-Studded Evening

This year's ceremony will feature an impressive array of performances and presenters. Conan O'Brien takes on hosting duties for the first time, bringing his wit and charm to the Oscars stage.

Performances will include Queen Latifah, who will lead a tribute to legendary music producer Quincy Jones, Raye, a British singer-songwriter, and LISA from the K-pop sensation Blackpink. Additionally, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - stars of the critically acclaimed movie Wicked - will perform live during the ceremony, as the film racks up 10 nominations.

The list of presenters also includes a who's who of Hollywood talent, such as Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, and Zoe Saldaña. Joining them are previous acting winners like Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr., as well as notable figures like Oprah Winfrey and Selena Gomez. These luminaries will announce the winners in various categories, adding to the star-studded atmosphere of the night.

The Oscar Night Traditions And Fun Facts

The Academy Awards are steeped in history and tradition, from the iconic red carpet arrivals to the suspenseful moments leading up to the award announcements. But there are a few quirky facts that make the Oscars even more fascinating:

Oscar Statuettes are made of bronze: Although Oscar statuettes appear to be made of gold, they are actually made of a bronze alloy and coated with gold plating. They were originally made of pure gold but were later changed to reduce costs.

The Academy Awards are not just about who wins what - they are a celebration of the best in cinema, a night to honor the extraordinary achievements of filmmakers, actors, and crews from around the world.