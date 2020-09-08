Leena Bose, Singer Of Sadak 2 Song Tum Se Hi, Tests COVID-19 Positive

A file photo of Leena Bose. (Image courtesy: leenabose.music)

Singer Leena Bose, who recently sung the song Tum Se Hi for Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's film Sadak 2, has tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, reported news agency PTI. The singer, in a statement, said that she is currently under home quarantine in Kolkata and is taking good care of her health. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm resting at home and taking good care of my health," Leena Bose said in a statement on Monday, reported PTI. Leena Bose has sung Sadak 2's romantic track Tum Se Hi along with Ankit Tiwari. The film, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, released on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

Leena Bose is the latest addition to the list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Just a day ago, Malaika Arora shared her coronavirus diagnosis and revealed that she has been quarantining at her home in Mumbai. She released a statement on Instagram that read: "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love."

On Sunday, Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, tested positive for the virus. "I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," read an excerpt from his statement that he shared on social media.

In July, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and his 8-year-old granddaughter also contracted the virus. They were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Aishwarya and her daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27 while Big B was discharged on August 2.

Some other Indian film and TV celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 are Genelia D'Souza, Himansh Kohli, SS Rajamouli, Shrenu Parikh, Parth Samthaan, Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor and Purab Kohli.