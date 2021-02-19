Laughter Is Rakul Preet Singh's 'Everyday Therapy.' See Pic

Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rakulpreet )

Highlights Rakul posted a throwback picture of herself from her Maldives vacation

She can be seen sun-bathing in the blue waters of Maldives

Rakul Preet Singh looks good in a blue bikini in the photo

Rakul Preet Singh, in a throwback state of mind, posted a stunning picture of herself from her Maldives vacation. The actress went on a holiday to the beach destination with her family in November and a couple of months after sharing some amazing clicks from her vacation, she has now updated her Instagram feed with a new picture, in which she can be seen sun-bathing in the blue waters of Maldives. Rakul Preet Singh looks good in a blue bikini in the photo. "Laughter is my everyday therapy!" wrote the actress in the caption of her post. Take a look:

In November, Rakul Preet Singh started filling up her Instagram diaries with pictures from her Maldives vacation. "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly," she captioned her first photo.

Instagramming a picture of herself and her brother, the actress wrote: "Sunset, pool and this fool."

Rakul Preet Singh never misses her workout sessions, even on holiday.

Check out this photo of the actress clicked by her dad:

Here's what Rakul wrote after "experiencing the underwater world": "Sink beneath the surface to be truly free...experiencing the underwater world is pure bliss! Makes me wonder how beautiful 3/4th of the planet is and how little we know about it."

Meanwhile, also take a look at the actress' other posts from her holiday:

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. Some of her popular Telugu movies include Nannaku Prematho, Kick 2, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Manmadhudu 2. She will next be seen in Mayday.