'Laugh A Little': Farhan Akhtar Recites Zinda Ho Tum With A Twist

Farhan Akhtar just made our Thursday better. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor just dropped a video of himself reciting the coronavirus-version of the famous poem Zinda Ho Tum from his 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan, who had written the poem for his 2011 movie, gave a twist to the lines and came up with a "corona version" and it is making his Instafam swoon. In his poem, he explained the dos and don'ts to be followed at this time of the crisis - from wearing a mask to avoiding large gatherings. Sharing the video, the 46-year-old actor wrote, "'Toh Zinda ho tum' - Corona version." Making a reference to the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, he added the hashtags "stay home," "poems for our times" and "laugh a little" to his post. Hrithik commented on his poem saying, "Light hearted yet heavy."Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently at home with his daughters and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, keeps sharing snippets of his home diaries on his Instagram profile. From recording adorable videos of Shibani with his pet pooch Tyson to sharing priceless throwback pictures from the sets of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Farhan has been doing it all in coronavirus lockdown. Take a look:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is best-known for his performance in films such as Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Wazir, Daddy, Lucknow Central and Karthik Calling Karthik among others. He was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama The Sky Is Pink where he shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. He has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofan in the pipeline.