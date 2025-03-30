<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is shining at the box office. On Day 3, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial raked in ₹13.5 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an impressive 54.24% Malayalam occupancy on its first Saturday. So far, L2: Empuraan has amassed a total of ₹46 crore.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to Lucifer, which hit screens in 2019. To reach a wider audience, the film has been released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Released on March 27, L2: Empuraan features Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi Ab'raam. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh and Tovino Thomas are also seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

On the opening day of L2: Empuraan, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on how the film can be a “game-changer for the #Malayalam film industry.”

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he wrote, “'EMPURAAN' TAKES A HISTORIC START ACROSS KERALA... The highly anticipated biggie, #L2E: #Empuraan, has taken a record-breaking start across #Kerala... #Thiruvananthapuram, #Kochi, #Kozhikode, #Kottayam, #Thrissur, #Palakkad – theatres are witnessing packed shows, signalling an earth-shattering opening.”

Taran Adarsh added, “#Empuraan is on track to rewrite opening-day records... If this momentum continues, it could very well be a game-changer for the #Malayalam film industry!”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave L2: Empuraan 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The film is more guts than glory, more flash than fullness. Yet in terms of its technical attributes it cannot be faulted with the exception of some of the visual effects that are rather rudimentary for a movie of this scale and ambition.”

L2: Empuraan has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.