<i>Kuberaa</i> Teaser: Dhanush And Nagarjuna In A Dark Tale of Greed, Power And Redemption

The makers of Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, have unveiled a gripping new teaser titled Trance of Kuberaa.

Released on Sunday, the teaser offers a deeper glimpse into the film's dark and intense world where greed, power and ambition take centre stage.

The teaser opens with visuals of Jim Sarbh's character, a powerful and ruthless industrialist, setting the tone for what appears to be a high-stakes narrative.

His voiceover, paired with haunting background music, hints at the film's central theme - how far people go for power.

Nagarjuna plays an investigative officer on a mission, navigating a web of secrets and lies. Dhanush is seen in a striking transformation - from a homeless man to someone who appears to challenge the established system.

The teaser ends with a powerful confrontation between Dhanush and Nagarjuna, hinting at the philosophical undertones of the story. Each character seems to be hiding something.

The teaser was released along with a new poster to celebrate Dhanush's 23rd year in the film industry.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa features music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Set for a June 20 release, the film will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.