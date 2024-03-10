Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde And Others Lit Up A Fashion Event Like This

Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde at Miss World finale

Stars from the film and television fraternity marked their presence at the grand finale of Miss World 2024, which took place in Mumbai on Saturday night. From Kriti Sanon to filmmaker Karan Johar, several celebrities walked the red carpet of one of the biggest fashion event. Kriti Sanon graced the finale of the ongoing Miss World event in a gorgeous green gown. Pooja Hegde on the other hand captivated everyone's attention in a in a long-sleeved, sequined purple maxi dress. See some pictures from the night:

Sonakshi Sinha looked lovely in a red gown while winner of Miss World 2017 Pageant wore a glittering dress for the ebig day. Karan Johar wore a blingy black suit for the event.

Actor Mannara Chopra, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 17, looked pretty in a silver thigh-high slit dress. Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta walked the red carpet together. Priyanka sported a vibrant hot pink pantsuit while Ankit opted for an olive green suit paired with sneakers.Singer Neha Kakkar was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi.

Popular celeb couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla arrived in style at the event. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posed together for the event.

Earlier this year, Kriit Sanon starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Up next, Kriti Sanon will be seen in The Crew. The Rajesh Krishnan film also features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. The film will be hitting the big screens on March 29.