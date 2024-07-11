Kriti Sanon Buys Lavish Property In Alibaug: 'Quite An Empowering Journey'

Image Instagrammed by Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Kriti Sanon has purchased a 2000 square ft plot of land in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The land is part of The House of Abhinandan Lodha's (HoABL) premium project, Sol de Alibaug, reported news agency PTI. The property is located about 60 minutes from South Mumbai by sea. Kriti said that she is a “proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha's, beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug,” the report added. “Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for – peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio!” she was quoted as saying.

Kriti Sanon also shared how her father Rahul Sanon was “impressed” by this investment. She said, “Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy HoABL made the process of buying land for me. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now!”

Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, “Kriti Sanon's investment in Sol de Alibaug marks a significant milestone for the House of Abhinandan Lodha, reinforcing our status as elite land investments. Her choice underscores the allure of our meticulously crafted retreat. At HoABL, we're dedicated to redefining exclusive living, and with Sol de Alibaug, we offer not just land, but an unparalleled lifestyle.”

Kriti Sanon truly wears many hats. In July last year, the actress launched her skincare brand Hyphen. In partnership with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, Kriti Sanon has transformed her love for beauty into a business venture by launching her own skincare line.

"From a young age, I've been passionate about skincare, and as I've grown older it has only intensified. Hyphen serves as the perfect amalgamation of these two aspects," Kriti Sanon was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.