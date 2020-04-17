'Kohli, Chauka Maar Na:' Anushka Sharma Ensures Virat Doesn't Miss The Pitch

Anushka in a still from the video. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Lockdown or no lockdown, Anushka Sharma surely knows how to have her fair share of fun and her latest Instagram entry is a proof of that. On Friday, the actress posted a video on her Instagram profile, in which she kept shouting: "Kohli, chauka maar na. Kya kar raha hai?" Meanwhile, Viral Kohli could be seen rolling his eyes in the video. In her post, Anushka revealed that she was sort of mimicking a specific type of cricket fan. Well, she did a pretty good job at that. What say? She captioned the post: "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience." Anushka's post was flooded with comments. Kartik Aaryan wrote: "I am that fan." Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment and wrote: "Depend should have been for a 6 at least."

Check out the video here:

Well, at least Anushka and Virat can play Monopoly together. Check out the post here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been keeping their fans updated. The couple have been actively sharing awareness messages and snippets from their quality time together.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.