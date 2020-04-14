Anushka Sharma Shares A 'Felt Cute' Selfie With Virat Kohli. Seen Yet?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story

It features Virat Kohli

Anushka was last seen in 'Zero'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending quality time with each other during the coronavirus lockdown. Anushka and Virat, who never fail to set couple goals for us, shared a snippet of their quality time on Instagram and their Instafam is going 'aww' at it. Anushka, on Tuesday, shared a super cute picture on her Instagram story with Virat where the couple can be seen trying out an Instagram filter. In the picture, Anushka can be seen posing for the camera while Virat can be seen smiling with all his heart. Anushka shared the super cute glimpse of their family time and wrote, "Felt cute. Might delete later." Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka and Virat keep sharing snippets of their family time on their Instagram. Going by their Instagram entries, they are recently into Monopoly. The couple, who are staying with their parents in Mumbai, are keeping themselves busy with fun things. Take a look:

Anushka is also giving salon sessions to Virat, with kitchen scissors.

Virat and Anushka have also pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy Zero where he shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's Mai.

On the other hand, for Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin from March 29, has been postponed.