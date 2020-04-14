Anushka Sharma Shares A 'Felt Cute' Selfie With Virat Kohli. Seen Yet?

Highlights
- Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story
- It features Virat Kohli
- Anushka was last seen in 'Zero'
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending quality time with each other during the coronavirus lockdown. Anushka and Virat, who never fail to set couple goals for us, shared a snippet of their quality time on Instagram and their Instafam is going 'aww' at it. Anushka, on Tuesday, shared a super cute picture on her Instagram story with Virat where the couple can be seen trying out an Instagram filter. In the picture, Anushka can be seen posing for the camera while Virat can be seen smiling with all his heart. Anushka shared the super cute glimpse of their family time and wrote, "Felt cute. Might delete later." Take a look:
Anushka and Virat keep sharing snippets of their family time on their Instagram. Going by their Instagram entries, they are recently into Monopoly. The couple, who are staying with their parents in Mumbai, are keeping themselves busy with fun things. Take a look:
It's from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Anushka is also giving salon sessions to Virat, with kitchen scissors.
Virat and Anushka have also pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund.
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy Zero where he shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's Mai.
On the other hand, for Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin from March 29, has been postponed.