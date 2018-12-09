Koffee With Karan 6: Badshah Got The Hampers But Diljit Dosanjh Won Our Hearts

A still from Koffee With Karan (courtesy starworldindia)

Highlights Diljit and Badshah came on the show together They talked about being huge fans of SRK and Salman The episode revealed that the duo are also fashion experts

Sunday's Koffee With Karan episode, featuring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah, was a crazy laughter riot! From opening up about debuting as a first class flyer to forgetting lyrics of their own songs, the Punjabi duo had a blast on Karan Johar's show and ensured that the viewers do too. To start, the episode began with Diljit and Badshah sharing about the first time they performed for an audience - it was in his own village in Punjab for Diljit, who said he was lucky for it to have happened that way because he forgot the song after just two lines. For Badshah, it was a little bit too adventurous - "After the show, I found out I was sold to a gay club to perform at a gay party". LOL.

As we all know, there's no escaping KJo's sharp questions on Koffee With Karan, which resulted in several face-palming moments for the visibly shy Diljit Dosanjh, who is also a self-proclaimed admirer of model and TV celeb Kylie Jenner. KJo flashed screenshots of Diljit's comments on Kylie's profile and his tweets about her and Diljit's reactions are sure to make you roll on the floor laughing. "Wo mujhe achhi lagti hai, haad hoti nahi hai jab koi achhi lagti hai," he said about Kylie.

Badshah also cracked us up when he said the question about his real name - Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia - is one worth Rs 3.20 lakh rupees, referring to an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Karan Johar made the episode four times more interesting by including a new game other than the Rapid Fire round, the Koffee Quiz (which was customised to Lassi Quiz for this episode) and the Gaming Round. The Punjabi duo had to identify the brand of clothes, which were in Karan's Louis Vuitton briefcase. Diljit Dosanjh won the round and was declared as the "fashion master" while Badshah won the Rapid Fire session and the Gaming Round.

Badshah may have taken home the hampers but Diljit Dosanjh clearly won our hearts and the Internet just by being adorable. On Twitter, early comments said: "Diljit Dosanjh just kills it in Koffee With Karan. What a man! The Sardar!" while another user added: "In love with Diljit Dosanjh after watching him in Koffee With Karan."

Diljit Dosanjh just kills it in Koffee with Karan. What a man! The Sardar! — Bhangra Boy (@PunjabiChords) December 9, 2018

in LOVE with diljit dosanjh after watching him in koffee with karan — (@notriyaa) December 9, 2018

On Sunday's episode of Koffee With Karan, Diljit and Badshah also collaborated for a rap version of Ikk Kudi and talked about meeting their real-life idols for the first time - Badshah is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan while Diljit Dosanjh's face lit up while talking about being introduced to Salman Khan.

Stay tuned here for more updates on Koffee With Karan 6.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.