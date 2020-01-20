Kodeeswari: Differently-Abled Contestant Kousalya Kharthika Wins Rs 1 Crore On Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil

On becoming a crorepati on Kodeeswari, Kousalya said: "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life."

KBC Tamil: The contestant with show host Raadhika Sarathkumar (courtesy colorstvtamil)

Highlights

  • "Honoured to be a part of this iconic game show," said the winner
  • "Proud to tell the world that 'I am now a Kodeeswari'," she added
  • 'KBC Tamil' is being hosted by veteran actress Raadika Sarathkumar
Chennai:

Kousalya Kharthika has become the first-ever differently-abled contestant to bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari - the Tamil version of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kousalya Kharthika, 31, who hails from Madurai, has speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading.

On becoming a crorepati on Kodeeswari, Kousalya said: "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do."

"I am more than honoured to be a part of this iconic game show, and equally proud to tell the world that 'I am now a Kodeeswari'."

Kodeeswari is being hosted by veteran actress Raadika Sarathkumar, who was overjoyed at Kousalya's achievement.

"Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life," Raadika said.

The show airs on Colors Tamil.

