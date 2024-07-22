Kiran Rao On Her Divorce From Aamir Khan: 'It Has Made Me Very Happy'

Image was posted on X. (Image courtesy: AamirFan7862)

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao recently shed light on her divorce from Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Kiran Rao admitted that parting ways was a tough decision to take but mentioned that she is happy they divorced.

“It's been a very happy divorce. I feel relationships need to be redefined from time to time because we change as human beings as we grow. We need different things and this (divorce) is what I felt would make me happy and has made me very happy, honestly.”

“Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I really enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad (her son), so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only thing that most people are a bit worried about when they get divorced or lose a partner. I haven't felt lonely at all. In fact, I am supported by both families, his family and mine. So, actually, it has been only good stuff. It's been a very happy divorce,” she added.

In an interview with NDTV earlier this year, Kiran Rao talked about her decision to publicly announce her divorce. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "It was a conscious decision because in some ways, we do realise that...You know you are in the public gaze. You are living your life very publicly. What we were doing was completely legal, morally and ethically fine. It's better to be upfront about it and not let people guess about it."

Kiran Rao added during the interaction, "Then what happens is even after you have said it, people can assign meaning to it but when you don't, it's very easy for people to be catty. And we have seen how big public personalities have been dragged through things when they are going through trouble and painful times."