Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi And Rakul Preet Singh Light Up Pati Patni Aur Woh Screening

Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi were photographed at the screening.

Kiara Advani, Pooja Hedge, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Neelam Kothari and other celebrities got early tickets to Pati Patni Aur Woh, a screening of which was hosted in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. However, only Kartik and Ananya were spotted at the film's screening. Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, arrived at the screening, looking adorable in a white t-shirt. Also spotted at the screening were Ananya Panday's actor father Chunky Pandey, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohit Marwah, Aayush Sharma, Lakshya and Varun Sharma. Take a look.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the Hindi remake of the 1978 movie of same name. The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Meanwhile, ahead of their film's release, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon also hosted a special screening of Panipat. Janhvi Kapoor wouldn't have missed it for the world. The film's director Ashutosh Gowariker brought along his plus one - wife Sunita Gowariker - to the screening. Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in a printed saree while Arjun decided to go with traditional kurta-pyjama. Javed Akhtar, Nawab Shah, his wife Pooja Batra and Mohnish Bahl were also spotted at the screening.

See pictures from Panipat screening here:

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Panipat is set against the backdrop of the Third Battle of Panipat, which took place on January 14, 1761 in Panipat (present day Haryana).