Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo: Rohit Shetty Welcomes Karishma Tanna, Malishka And Others To 'Darr Ki University' With A Roar

A still from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights The show's promo released on Friday

The show was shot in Bulgaria

It will air from February 22, this year

A brand new promo video of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 released on Friday and it is full of action and TBH we are not surprised at all. In the promo video, this season's contestants Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterji, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal, dressed in school uniforms, can be seen chilling together. The mood takes a drastic change as soon as Rohit Shetty enters. He says, "Welcome! Main hoon iss khatron ke university ka professor aur mujhe pasad hai sunna darr ki cheekh." The Golmaal director signs off the video saying, "Welcome to Bulgaria, jahaan darr lega class."

The makers of the show shared the promo video on the official Instagram account of Colors TV and wrote: " Aa gaye hai professor Rohit Shetty, darr ki university lekar. Dekhiye inhe Khatron Ke Khiladi mein, jald hi sirf Colors par."

Check out the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo here:

This is the sixth time that Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. Other than the Sooryavanshi director, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted a few seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi which is an adaptation of the American television show Fear Factor. the show will air from February 22 this year, on Colors.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by choreographer-turned actor Punit Pathak, who has featured in Remo D'Souza's ABCD series.